‘Zanu PF women leaders must emulate President’

Zanu PF Women’s League Secretary for Administration Cde Monica Mutsvangwa thanks the league’s provincial leadership at a victory celebration in Chimanimani yesterday, for nominating her uncontested for national leadership at a conference held in May.

Tendai Gukutikwa-Manicaland Breau

The Zanu PF Women’s League leadership in Chimanimani must emulate President Mnangagwa’s solution-based leadership as well as safeguarding the country’s sovereignty, the league’s secretary for administration Cde Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

Addressing the district’s Zanu PF Women’s League leadership yesterday, Cde Mutsvangwa said it was the duty of the party leadership to safeguard the country’s reputation while passing such a patriotic mindset to youths. The meeting was meant to celebrate and thank the district leadership for nominating her as an uncontested member at the provincial Women’s League conference in May.

She said she will be going across all Manicaland districts thanking the women who nominated her.

“I am going around the province with these celebrations because you nominated me. That only is cause for celebration for the love that you have for me,” she said.

“You showed me that you have trust and confidence in me and I will not let you down. You must not be distracted by the enemy who is working day and night to try and de-campaign the ruling party ahead of the 2023 elections.

“This is our country, our freedom fighters fought for it. Do not lose focus because our President is a problem solver who is working tirelessly to find solutions for all our problems.”

Cde Mutsvangwa also urged the Women’s League leadership to provide solutions instead of more problems for the people they lead.

“President Mnangagwa is not going backwards when it comes to problem solving. All he thinks about is creating opportunities for his people.

“When he realised that climate change was negatively impacting the country’s productivity, he introduced the climate smart agriculture (Pfumvudza/ Intwasa) and as we speak we have an excess harvest from last year in store as a country.

“He did not stop there, when he realised that there were water woes in different areas, he introduced the Presidential Borehole Drilling Programme and just last week, nutrition gardens were also brought forward.

“Those are the true qualities of leadership and should not be looked down on. Emulate those qualities while also making sure that the 5 million votes the party is targeting come the 2023 elections, are met or even surpassed,” she said.

Cde Mutsvangwa also encouraged the women to shun factionalism.

She later donated 2 500kg of maize meal to elderly women in the district.

Zanu PF Women’s League chairperson for Manicaland Cde Happiness Nyakuedzwa, who attended the event, urged the women to take ownership of the party and help President Mnangagwa to win next year’s Presidential elections resoundingly.

“This is called renewal of leadership and as leadership we should show our support by putting him back into the office next year,” she said.

The league’s provincial vice chairperson, Cde Mercy Sacco, said as the party’s foot soldiers, Chimanimani women will keep rallying behind President Mnangagwa and ensure he was voted back into office.

Chimanimani West legislator Cde Joshua Sacco and other senior party officials, attended the event.