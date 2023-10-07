ZANU PF winning momentum continues

The sentiments were expressed by ZANU PF Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha commenting on the recent Makoni Rural District Council Ward 33 By-election results where Cde Japan Maxwell of ZANU PF won.

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

The revolutionary ZANU PF party has thanked the electorate for continuing to show support in the leadership of the party through successive electoral victory.

The sentiments were expressed by ZANU PF Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha commenting on the recent Makoni Rural District Council Ward 33 By-election results where Cde Japan Maxwell of ZANU PF won.

Cde Bimha reiterated that the work of the ruling party is their manifesto hence the continued trust from the electorate.

Chinhoyi Municipality Ward 2 By-election has also been set for December 22 and ZANU PF is pollsters favorite to romp to victory.

Cde Bimha said the party will continue on an developmental trajectory aimed at improving people’s lives to levels of an upper middle income economy by 2030.

“We want to applaud the electorate for continuing to show their support for the ruling party and their confidence in the leadership of ZANU PF and it only confirms that ZANU PF is the party for the present and also the future,” said Cde Bimha.

“We have a track record of performance in terms of the record of liberating this country and also as a party that gave dignity to the people of Zimbabwe and now the Second Republic is focusing on vision 2030 focusing on economic development and delivery.

“Our campaign is predicated on performance, on what has taken place and therefore it only gives people hope that if so much has been done in such a short time, despite sanctions a lot can be done as we move forward.

“We would like to thank our party structures for the work and that we should continue that winning trajectory,” said Cde Bimha.