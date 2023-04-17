Zanu PF primary polls results today

Joseph Madzimure

Senior Reporter

THE much anticipated preliminary results of the Zanu PF primary elections re-runs conducted in four constituencies at the weekend will be announced today.

The four constituencies are Churu, Mbare, Gokwe-Nembudziya and Zvimba West.

Thousands of party supporters turned out in their numbers on Saturday to vote.

The process was monitored by Politburo members deployed to the constituencies.

Women also took part in the process, with Cdes Flora Buka and Maruva Mercy Dinha contesting in Gokwe-Nembudziya and Zvimba West respectively.

They battled it out with incumbent National Assembly Members Cdes Justice Mayor Wadyajena and Ziyambi Ziyambi.

In Mbare constituency, Zanu PF Harare provincial youth chairman Cde Emmanuel Mahachi locked horns with incumbent councillor Cde Martin Matinyanya, who is also Zone Six District Co-ordinating Committee chairman.

Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha said the primary elections re-runs went on very well with an impressive turnout of voters compared to the first round.

Zanu PF had won and no one had lost with those elected being the people’s choices.

“The numbers of voters who turned out for the re-runs in some constituencies was impressive. Zanu PF supporters turned out in their numbers to cast their votes for their preferred candidates,” said Cde Bimha.

He said two Politburo members were deployed to each constituency to monitor the voting process.

“The people were voting peacefully. In three constituencies voting started at exactly 7am and closed at 3pm , while in the other constituency voting started at 8am and closed at 6.30pm,” Cde Bimha said.

The deployed Politburo members said they will prepare reports detailing the outcome of the results in the four constituencies before announcing the results.

“After the reports, the preliminary results will be announced tomorrow,” said Cde Bimha adding that everything went according to plan.