Zanu PF pays tribute to Nleya

The Herald

Herald Reporter

ZANU PF has paid tribute to national hero, Cde Stanley Nleya as one of the foremost contributors to the liberation struggle.

Cde Nleya, who died on Tuesday last week was declared a national hero and will be buried at the National Heroes Acre today.

ZANU PF secretary for Administration Cde Obert Mpofu, who worked with the Cde Nleya at Morogoro Camp in Tanzania, yesterday reflected on the contribution he made during the war.

“Cde Nleya was a motivating factor, he used to mobilise cadres,” said Cde Mpofu.

He said Cde Nleya always stood and handled himself in a distinctive manner.

“At Morogoro, cadres were actually given commando training and Cde Nleya’s group was one they picked instructors from because of their training.

He became an instructor of other cadres, he was a soldier par excellence. The majority of ZIPRA cadres, went through Morogoro,” said Cde Mpofu.

ZANU PF Politburo Member and war veteran Colonel Tshinga Dube (Retired)  thanked President Mnangagwa for honouring the hero.

“We are grateful of the decision by the Politburo and the President to confer national hero status to Cde Nleya. It is a well-deserved status given to a fighter who showed great courage and leadership,” Col Dube (Rtd) said.

Cde Nleya was in the ZIPRA high command. Part of his training saw him travel to Lebanon with now Commander Defence Forces General Philip Valerio Sibanda.

His burial today will be held under stringent conditions with few relatives having been allowed to enter due to Covid-19 precautions.

