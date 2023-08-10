Zanu PF paints Harare in revolutionary colours

Scenes at Zanu PF’s Presidential Star Rally where thousands of the revolutionary party’s supporters converged at the Robert Mugabe Square in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Trust Freddy Zimpapers Elections Desk

JOY-filled Zanu PF supporters from all walks of life yesterday found their way to the Robert Mugabe Square in Harare from before dawn in a tour de force that could be a harbinger of changing fortunes for the ruling party in the forthcoming elections.

Harare, once the stronghold of the opposition, has now turned to the ruling party Zanu PF, and the secret is open — deliverables from the Second Republic.

It was a carnival of every colour under the rainbow as Zanu PF supporters, in their multitudes, gathered to defend the revolution and cement the ruling party’s dominance in the country. Urban areas have traditionally been opposition strongholds, but with the inception of the Second Republic, Zanu PF is regaining national momentum both in rural and urban areas as evidenced by humongous crowds that characterise its rallies.

From as early as 5am, the venue of the Harare provincial star rally was bustling with activity with everyone at the Square in a jovial mood and expectantly awaiting the arrival of the President. All Zanu PF affiliates were present from Teachers4ED, Youngwomen4ED, Single Mothers4ED, and Lawyers4ED among others.

Doctors and nurses from Muduvuri Pan African Hospital also stood out as they were attending to emergencies at the Harare Provincial Star Rally.

For weeks now President Mnangagwa has been on a whirlwind tour of the country’s provinces, drumming up support ahead of the harmonised elections, which come in a fortnight, the capital city has been largely a bystander.

But yesterday that same euphoria that has swept across the country was palpable on a sunny day in the former sunshine city that has been ruined by successive opposition councils.

After years of suffering under the incompetent yoke of incompetent opposition councillors, Hararians came together in their thousands to experience the historic moment, whether standing on distant stoeps to cheer, honking from their cars, or joining the enormous crowds.

When President Mnangagwa arrived, the already electric atmosphere reached fever pitch as the thousands welcomed him soon after disembarking from his car.

He was met by his deputies in the party, Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi, along with National Political Commissar Dr Mike Bimha, and Harare Province chairperson Goodwills Masimirembwa.

The President immediately went into a briefing and when he emerged from the meeting, he was greeted by thousands of people amid wild cheers and slogans.

President Mnangagwa, flanked by his two deputies as well as senior party officials, moved around the crowd meeting and greeting multitudes of party supporters.

The crowd chanted “ED! ED!” while others yelled “Mnangagwa huchi!” as people of all ages and races cheered, embraced, and danced while clad in Zanu-PF regalia.

Former top CCC officials led by Mr Paddington Japajapa were also in attendance.

As the plus 120 000 cheerful supporters jumped from their seats and pumped their fists in the air with excitement, President Mnangagwa, the captain of Team Zanu-PF, delivered the message they had come to hear.

“Zanu PF needs a thunderous victory at each and every polling station and ward on the 23rd of August in order to safeguard the country’s heritage,” President Mnangagwa said.

“It is regrettable that soccer teams such as Dynamos are being forced to play their matches out of town due to lack of facilities. We will renovate our stadiums so that our teams such as Dembare can play their matches in the capital.”

After his keynote address, which touched on several development projects, President Mnangagwa announced that he had brought 90 laptops, printers, projectors and projector screens among other ICT gadgets to be distributed to schools in Harare Province.

Many people expressed their frustration with the incumbent opposition council members and lawmakers, claiming their past triumphs had yielded a stagnation they had not dared to imagine.

The gigantic crowd did not only astound 44-year-old Budiriro resident Mr Dylan Maitezvi, but it also made him “optimistic for the first time in several decades.”

“Zanu-PF will take back all seats,” Mr Maitezvi said. “Good service delivery will be brought back, we are now tired of the opposition’s shenanigans and we truly believe that Zanu PF is going to change everything.”

Another Zanu PF supporter, Cde Pride Zvavahera from Harare South was equally excited that urbanites were beginning to see the light.

“Indeed puppies do not see light on the same day, I am glad that everyone has seen the light, President Mnangagwa is the only answer to our challenges.

“Every time they blame Zanu-PF so should we vote for them again so they can continue their blame game? For years, the opposition has been in charge of our city, yet they have failed to change a single thing. Never!”

For Mr Jacob Madondo of the Gospel of God International, the works of Zanu-PF are there for everyone to see.

“I used Harare-Beitbridge road in 1978 and I can safely say there is now a huge difference, back then it used to look like a strip road but look at it now,” he said.

Another party supporter, Cde Farirai Rufukweda, said the Second Republic must be given another chance because they have initiated a number of projects.

National Chairperson of Children born in the liberation struggle, Cde Gloria Kaisa, said: “As we fast approach election day, it is crystal clear that ZANUPF is and still remains a revolutionary firebrand party strengthening by the day and destined to serve and restore the dignity of the masses.

“The uncountable achievements and uncompromising development attitude by his Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde ED Mnangagwa, makes him magnetic and a well deserving candidate come election day.”