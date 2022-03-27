Zanu PF increases parliamentary seats

File Picture: Zanu PF supporters sing and dance during a campaign roadshow for their candidates in Wards 4 and 5 under Beitbridge Municipality. — Picture: Thupeyo Muleya

The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter
ZANU PF has won two National Assembly seats that were formerly held by the opposition in the by-elections that were held yesterday.

The ruling party candidate Cde Misheck Mugadza beat former MP for Mutasa South Regai Tsunga by 5 818 votes to 5269.

In Epworth Cde Zalerah Makari polled 10 248 votes against CCC candidate Mr Etheridge Kureva who got 8 283 votes.

Across the country, Zanu PF has retained the seats it won in the 2018 harmonised elections and made inroads in opposition strongholds.

In the 2018 polls the ruling party picked 145 seats against the opposition’s 60.

