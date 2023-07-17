Zanu PF goes for Mvurwi urban wards

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

Mashonaland Central province’s Mvurwi town will be going into the August 23 harmonised elections with six new wards for the first time after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s (ZEC) delimitation process with the ruling Zanu PF party promising a clean sweep of all the urban council’s wards.

Mvurwi town serves as the gateway to the fastest growing tourism destination of Kanyemba in Mbire.

In line with the devolution agenda of decentralisation, the town has become home to the giant tobacco floors to service the large farming catchment area of Centenary, Muzarabani, Guruve and Mazowe.

In fulfilment of President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030, the town was recently declared a special economic zone as the Second Republic walks the talk on improving trade, investment and employment creation.

Zanu PF youthful candidate for Ward 3 Cde Shingirai Runganga expressed confidence in victory especially after the people of Mvurwi have been subjected to maladministration by the previous incumbent opposition Councillor Fanuel Chigonero who has earned the notoriety moniker, ‘Undertaker’ for only contributing on funerals without any concrete development.

“Our vision as the ruling party, is for industries like Delta to reopen, set up a registrar office, VID offices, fire brigade department and most importantly a technical college, this vision will dovetail with the growing town status of Mvurwi,” said Cde Runganga.

As the fight to reduce drug abuse among youths gathers momentum, Cde Runganga installed public wi-fi zones in Ward 3 targeting the youths in arts and music to market their content online.

“I have installed free wi-fi zones for the youths and I have also provided a free grinding mill services to assist the elderly, disabled and low income earners,”

In its election race line up, Zanu PF has fielded its finest firebrand candidates led by Cde Tsungai Makumbe for the National Assembly seat of Mazowe North.

Cdes Bayayi Chiwapura (Ward 1), Theresa Maveneke (Ward 2), Elias Malukula (Ward 4), Nathaniel Marusho (Ward 6) and Ward 5 Cde Campion Mugweni said the focus is now on promoting the special economic zone status.

“For Ward 5, the most crucial need is electricity in their households. Kurai Household scheme has grown over the years since the days of the now late Cde Chris Kuruneri. Power installation needs to be speeded and I have since paid for some materials to that effect. The people want service delivery as well as roads rehabilitation.

“When it comes to Mvurwi, there is a lot that has to be done. We are now the hub for tobacco production and agri-business having been listed as a special economic zone. We have the mandate to promote investment, employment and the well-being of the people. We are confident that in the next five years, Mvurwi will be transformed in line the National Development Strategy 1,” said Cde Mugweni.