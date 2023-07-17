Zambia claim record seventh COSAFA Cup title

Sports Reporter

ZAMBIA claimed a record seventh COSAFA Cup title after they defeated Lesotho 1-0 in the tournament final, played at the King Zwelithini Stadium last night.

Chipolopolo moved clear of arch rivals Zimbabwe (six titles) on the all-time COSAFA Cup winners list, and successfully defended the title they won last year, thanks to a second-half header from striker Moyela Libamba.

As for Likuena, they put in a fine display and looked the stronger team for two thirds of the match, but ultimately fell short in their attempt to win a first COSAFA Cup.

The teams traded early chances, with neither managing a notable effort on target until the 16th minute, when Lesotho’s Motebang Sera got on the end of a left-wing cross and directed a header toward goal, but Zambia’s Francis Mwansa was able to make a comfortable save.

Lesotho generally had more flow and rhythm to their passing, though finding a way past Zambia’s defence was no easy task. Yet a clever free kick routine just past the half-hour mark gave Rethabile Rasethuntsa a sight of goal, only for the left-back to shoot wide of the near post.

Chipolopolo struggled to get their forwards into the game, though they nearly broke the deadlock late in the first half via Moyela Libamba, who powered a header on target from a long throw-in, but saw his effort deflected away by a defender.

Lesotho had the ball in the back of the net early in the second half via Sera, but he was incorrectly ruled offside by the assistant referee, and they created further promising opportunities without truly testing their opponents’ defensive resilience.

Zambia gradually grew in strength as the second half wore on and claimed the lead in the 78th minute via Limbaba, who got on the end of a corner kick from substitute Joshua Mutale and powered home a brilliant header.

Libamba’s strike proved decisive for Chipolopolo, as they held off a late surge from Lesotho to emerge triumphant and yet again claim the silverware in the annual Southern African regional competition.