Zanu PF election results announcement this afternoon

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

Results for the Zanu PF provincial elections held earlier this week will be announced this afternoon at the party headquarters following the completion meticulous verification exercise.

The party’s director for Information and Publicity Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi confirmed the development in a statement.

Dr Mike Bimha will announce the results.

“The National Political Commissar Cde Dr Mike Bimha will be holding a special press conference at the Home of the People’s Revolution, Zanu PF headquarters Conference Hall today the 31st of December 2021, following the successful completion of the party’s provincial elections held on the 28th and 29th of December 2021,” said Cde Mugwadi.

The results will be announced at 2:45 pm.