Zaka man (75) fatally assaulted in witchcraft row

Crime Reporter

A 75-year-old Zaka man was fatally assaulted by his nephew early Sunday morning following an altercation over alleged witchcraft, as violent deaths continue to increase countrywide.

Hakufiwi Musiiwa was attacked at around 5am, allegedly by Norman Mutakayi (36) who wanted to force his uncle to consult a prophet.

Police said when Musiiwa refused, Mutakayi attacked him by striking his ribs, hands and legs with a wooden log and he sustained serious injuries.

He later died after being forced to walk for about 10km.

Mutakayi has since gone into hiding and police have asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to tell their nearest police station.

Violent deaths have been on the increase countrywide and recently national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged the public to respect the sanctity of human life.

Recently, police in Harare were investigating circumstances surrounding the death of Terence Dondo of St Mary’s Chitungwiza.

Dondo, who was a bar attendant, was 28 years old.

His body was recently found lying lifeless on a gravel road near Huruyadzo Shops, Chitungwiza, with some substances on the mouth and nose.

In a related suspected murder case, police were appealing for information surrounding the death of Mberikwazvo Bopoto (43) of Rockview East, Chitungwiza, who was reported missing on Christmas Day and later found dead the following day near a well along Hunyani River, Manyame Park in Chitungwiza.

The victim was bleeding from the nose and had a bruise on the back of the head.

Police in Norton were also investigating the circumstances surrounding the violent death of a woman whose body was found along the rail line near Family 24, with a deep cut on the head and blood stains all over the body.