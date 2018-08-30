Zahara dates Tuku at Solo Festival

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

As the annual Solo Festival returns after a two-year sabbatical, celebrated South African afro-soul songstress Zahara (real name Bulelwa Mkutukana) is set to share stage with local musicians, among them Oliver Mtukudzi at Pakare Paye Arts centre in Norton.

The event slated for Saturday afternoon enables artist to showcase their individual talent through solo performances, jamming to instruments of choice.

The “Loliwe” hitmaker, who has at many times performed in the country with her band will this time be staging armed with only her very powerful vocal abilities and an acoustic guitar.

Tuku, the proprietor of Pakare Paye will also be there to serenade fans from his home town and those that travel long distances for the family friendly festival.

Hot on the heels of her tour of Netherlands, France and Norway Hope Masike s among top musicians staging at Solo Festival.

“I am so happy the Solo Fest is back! It is one of my favourite spaces for sharing real music with music lovers, a chance to express myself thoroughly with my mbira and my voice,” said Masike.

She will play her mbira and for the first time on local stage with the aid of her loop set. This is before she joins her full band at Theatre in the Park for her homecoming show in the evening.

Exciting at the core of this year’s festival is the diversity of genres. Apart from gospel music, represented by Sabastian Magacha, the lineup also has interesting names in poetry, music and comedy.

Young artists will be present to captivate their audiences with daring creations. Of note is beat—boxer Probeats who will be the first of his genre to grace the event since its founding in 2006.

Stand-up comedy will be well represented by Lewis The Comedian and Gonyeti.

Also of note is performance by celebrated percussionist Othnell Moyo aka Mangoma. Amazing on drums, Mangoma has off late been rocking different stages in collaborations with the likes of jazz sensation Vee Mukarati. It will be interesting to once again see him go it alone.

Other artistes to perform include Sylent Nqo, Norman Masamba, Aura Tha Poet, Mbeu, Fiona Gwena, and Donald Kanyuchi among others.