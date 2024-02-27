Youths urged to embrace patriotism, contribute to national development

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

National Youth Services (NYS) officials have called on young people across the nation to cultivate a sense of patriotism by cherishing and holding loyalty to their country, regardless of their political affiliations.

Speaking at the delayed National Youth Day celebrations in Tongorara, Shurugwi, NYS national commander, Cde Benhilda Gunda, emphasised the role of national service in instilling patriotism and civic responsibility.

She highlighted how the program equips young people with valuable skills such as discipline, entrepreneurship and national identity.

“National service instils discipline, crucial for responsible citizenship,” Cde Gunda said.

“The program provides training in various entrepreneurial ventures, empowering young people to contribute to the country’s economic development. Youths are taught to appreciate the nation’s history and values, fostering a sense of national identity.

Cde Gunda also stressed the importance of adhering to principles such as avoiding drugs and harmful substances.

She urged the youth to embrace President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 and actively participate in sectors like mining and agriculture, ensuring they are not left behind in the nation’s growth.

NYS secretary for health, Cde Sam Ncube commended President Mnangagwa for his commitment to youth empowerment through the New Dispensation.

He emphasized the rejuvenation of the national service program with government support, allowing young people to learn valuable skills such as construction, agriculture and environmental awareness.

“The program teaches practical skills like construction, contributing to infrastructure development,” Cde Ncube said.

“Youths gain knowledge and experience in agricultural practices, vital for the nation’s food security. The program fosters environmental responsibility, promoting sustainable development.”

Cde Ncube expressed their desire for the national service program to expand throughout the country, fostering a generation of responsible, patriotic and skilled young citizens who actively contribute to the nation’s progress.