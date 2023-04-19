Youths relish gains of Independence

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

Bulawayo Bureau

AS the country celebrated 43 years of Independence yesterday, youths have taken time to reflect on revolutionary gains which have brought economic and social freedom to them.

When the gallant sons and daughters of Zimbabwe sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence, their efforts ushered opportunities for youths.

Before Independence, a majority of blacks, especially youths, were subjected to menial domestic jobs in the kitchen and herding cattle in white-owned farmers.

The Government came up with programmes aimed at empowering youths who are now actively involved in politics and the economy of the country.

Youths now play an active role in the development of the nation and they now hold key decision roles.

The young people have been empowered economically, a privilege which their fore fathers never had.

Youths are now major players in key sectors of the country such as mining, agriculture, tourism, arts, manufacturing, education, health among others.

Mr Zibusiso Tshuma (24), a renowned artist from Gwanda feels that he has immensely benefited from the country’s Independence which was gained through the liberation struggle.

Mr Tshuma, who recently held an art exhibition in Bulawayo, said black youths now have space in the art industry which was previously dominated by whites.

“Before Independence art work was viewed as an elite profession which was reserved for white people. Blacks were only confined to menial work which sought to limit their mindset,” he said. “The art work which used to be exhibited was for white people and reference to art work was made to pieces of white people.

“Post-Independence we have seen young people claiming their space and leaving a mark in the art industry. I was able to hold my own exhibition and display my art work recently, something I wouldn’t have been able to do under colonial rule. In the near future people will be making reference to my art work as a young black person. As youths we now have an opportunity to be known worldwide.”

Mr Tshuma said the minds of youths have been opened and they can now think independently. He said through art he was able to tell the story of a black person and also portray the culture and tradition of locals.

Mr Mfundo Ncube (22) a student at Esigodini Agricultural College said black learners were now exposed to a rich curriculum that seeks to produce an empowered youth.

He said the education system now seeks to equip learners with innovative skills which can help them to proffer solutions for the betterment of their lives.

“The education system was once an oppressive tool that was used by the white people. It made the black learners to think little of themselves and remain dependent on the whites for solutions,” said Mr Ncube.

“Thanks to Independence our eyes have been opened at an early age. I’m 22 years old but already the knowledge and skills I have acquired as an agricultural student can help to start my own business or to enhance our agricultural sector.”

“I’m learning so that I can come up with solutions and not so that I can depend on someone for solutions while I labour only to be given peanuts. Our eyes have been opened and we are now able to think outside the box.”

Mr Ncube said this was a great priviledge considering that freedom fighters had to wait up to a later stage in their lives for them to live independently in their own country.

Ms Nomsa Kwami (26), who is also a student at Esigodini Agricultural College, said the education they were receiving now was a great treasure for the youths.

She said it will help to break the cycle of poverty within communities.

Ms Kwami said youths were now independent because of the rich curriculum.

Zanu-PF Matabeleland South youth league chairperson, Cde Moses Langa, said the work which was done by revolutionary leaders to liberate the country will forever be cherished by youths.

He said this work did not stop there as Government has gone a step further to create programmes and policies to empower the youth.

“Our elders experienced dehumanising segregation during the colonial era which we can only imagine as youths,” he said. “They resolved that they wanted to create a better Zimbabwe for us, one which would see us being empowered and independent. Today we are enjoying the fruits of Independence.

“Today, the black youths have businesses, churches, farms, mines, key leadership roles, are getting quality education, finances, among other benefits.

“Government values our input as youth as we have been allocated a quota system in Parliament. The corporate world, various sectors and institutions are also valuing the input and involvement of youths. This wouldn’t have been possible without Independence. The employment process in Government and private sector is also mainstreaming youths.”

Cde Langa said youths in Matabeleland South have benefited significantly under the agricultural, mining and education sectors among others.

He said youths have a huge role to safeguard the gains of the liberation struggle.

Government has made great strides in delivering its promises to empower youths with thousands having benefited from various programmes.

Many are now successful farmers after benefiting from the land reform that the Government embarked on in 2000 while some own large herd of cattle and others are company owners and directors.

Government is still spearheading youth empowerment programmes across the economy.

In education, there is the Presidential Scholarship where underprivileged deserving youths from all the country’s provinces are given scholarships to study abroad.

The Youth Empowerment Bank and Zimbabwe Women’s Microfinance Bank were also set up after Independence to empower youth and women, regardless of political affiliation, with loans and business start ups.