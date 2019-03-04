Youth League to defend ED

04 Mar, 2019 - 00:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Youth League to defend ED President Mnangagwa

The Herald

Patrick Chitumba Midlands Bureau Chief
The youth wing of the ruling Zanu-PF party has said it is ready to defend President Mnangagwa’s grand vision to revitalise the country’s economy.

Zanu-PF Youth League national secretary for administration Cde Tendai Chirau told a Zanu-PF Midlands provincial inter –district meeting last week that President Mnangagwa’s economic recovery policies, as well as the re-engagement mission with the international community should be supported and defended by every patriotic Zimbabwean. He said the efforts were meant to bring the much needed foreign direct investment and prosperity to the country.

Cde Chirau, who was guest of honour at the meeting, said the Youth League was there to defend President Mnangagwa.

“As the Youth League, we are ready to die for President Mnangagwa and his leadership,” he said. “We are there to defend him with our blood because we are the vanguard of the party, meaning we can’t be spectators.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting