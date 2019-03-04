Youth League to defend ED

Patrick Chitumba Midlands Bureau Chief

The youth wing of the ruling Zanu-PF party has said it is ready to defend President Mnangagwa’s grand vision to revitalise the country’s economy.

Zanu-PF Youth League national secretary for administration Cde Tendai Chirau told a Zanu-PF Midlands provincial inter –district meeting last week that President Mnangagwa’s economic recovery policies, as well as the re-engagement mission with the international community should be supported and defended by every patriotic Zimbabwean. He said the efforts were meant to bring the much needed foreign direct investment and prosperity to the country.

Cde Chirau, who was guest of honour at the meeting, said the Youth League was there to defend President Mnangagwa.

“As the Youth League, we are ready to die for President Mnangagwa and his leadership,” he said. “We are there to defend him with our blood because we are the vanguard of the party, meaning we can’t be spectators.