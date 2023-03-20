Xi arrives in Moscow for state visit to Russia

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday for a state visit to Russia.

The visit, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is scheduled for March 20 to 22.

A grand welcoming ceremony was held upon Xi’s arrival.

During his visit, Xi will have in-depth exchanges of views with Putin over bilateral relations and major international and regional issues of common concern.

This visit is aimed at facilitating strategic coordination and practical cooperation between the two countries, and injecting fresh impetus into the development of bilateral relations.

Cai Qi, Wang Yi, Qin Gang and other leading officials of the central Party and government departments are accompanying Xi on the visit.