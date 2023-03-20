Full text of Xi’s arrival statement at Moscow Vnukovo Airport

Chinese President Xi Jinping made a written statement at Moscow Vnukovo Airport on Monday after he arrived for a state visit to Russia, which is scheduled for March 20 to 22.

The following is an English version of the full text of his arrival statement:

Arrival Statement by H.E. Xi Jinping

President of the People’s Republic of China

At Moscow Vnukovo Airport

It gives me great pleasure to once again set foot on the soil of Russia, our friendly neighbor, and pay a state visit to the Russian Federation at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin. On behalf of the Chinese government and people, I wish to extend warm greetings and best wishes to the Russian government and people.

China and Russia are friendly neighbors connected by shared mountains and rivers. Ten years ago, I paid my first state visit to Russia as Chinese president, and together with President Putin, opened a new chapter in the all-round development of China-Russia relations. Over the past decade, our two countries have consolidated and grown the bilateral relationship on the basis of no-alliance, no-confrontation and not targeting any third party, and set a fine example for developing a new model of major-country relations featuring mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation. We have deepened political mutual trust, expanded practical cooperation, maintained close and effective international collaboration, and forged a longstanding friendship between our peoples. The growth of China-Russia relations has not only brought tangible benefits to the people of our two countries, but also made important contributions to the development and progress of the world.

Both being major countries in the world and permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and Russia play important roles in international affairs. In a world of volatility and transformation, China will continue to work with Russia to safeguard the international system with the UN at its core, the international order underpinned by international law, and the basic norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. China will work with Russia to uphold true multilateralism, promote a multi-polar world and greater democracy in international relations, and help make global governance more just and equitable.

During my visit, I look forward to having an in-depth exchange of views with President Putin on the bilateral ties and major international and regional issues of shared interest, to draw a blueprint for China-Russia strategic coordination and practical cooperation in the new era. I am confident that the visit will produce fruitful results, and inject fresh impetus into the sound and steady growth of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era.