Work underway at Pomona dumpsite

Municipal Reporter

Geo Pomona Waste Management Private Limited has commenced clearing refuse at Pomona dumpsite to pave way for the construction of internal roads and a perimeter fence at the landfill.

A visit at the dumpsite showed work in progress with heavy equipment including a front end loader clearing garbage on the section that will accommodate roads with one of the existing ones being widened.

The ground was also being cleared in preparation for the perimeter fence which will be completed in two months.

The firm said internal roads will be done within the next three months.