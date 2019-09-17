Work on Mugabe mausoleum begins

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

The construction of a mausoleum for former President Robert Mugabe has started, with preparatory work at the site under way, while work on the design is still to be completed.

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Deputy Minister Jennifer Mhlanga said: “What the nation might want to know is that work has commenced. In as far as design is concerned, yes, work is being done. The costs will only be known once we have the design.”

Secretary for Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Mr Melusi Matshiya said they were coordinating efforts with the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing.

“Yes, work is going on, but the lead ministry is that of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing when it comes to construction work,” said Mr Matshiya.

A Herald news crew that visited the National Heroes Acre yesterday witnessed the arrival of earthmoving equipment and personnel.

Government conferred a special honour on Cde Mugabe and decided to construct a mausoleum at the National Heroes Acre’s hilltop where the former leader will be buried.

President Mnangagwa told journalists last Friday that Cde Mugabe will only be buried upon completion of the mausoleum.

President Mnangagwa said this at State House after meeting Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who is among Heads of State and Government that came to pay their condolences.

President Mnangagwa said he was not sure about the period it would take to complete construction.

A mausoleum is an external free-standing building constructed as a monument enclosing the interment space or burial chamber of a deceased person or people.