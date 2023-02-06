Women’s Super League earmarks knockout tournament

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Women’s Football League are hoping to kick-start their new season with a tournament before the Super League gets underway at the end of March.

The league’s executive is still seeking sponsorship for the tournament.

A total of 14 teams will be playing in the Super League this season.

Herentals Queens are the defending champions.

Last year the league secured a knockout tournament sponsorship that was expected to be sponsored by a local church before it was cancelled at the last minute.

It is unclear if the league are reviving the same sponsorship or are looking for fresh funding.

Women’s football is expected to be reformed if the recommendations from the ZIFA Restructuring Committee are implemented.

The women’s constituency is expected to have control of their grants from FIFA. The constituency also wants an increased quota of women in football.