‘Women’s role in Vision 2030 paramount’

Precious Manomano and Tina Musonza

Women empowerment has been described as critical in the attainment of Vision 2030 by President Mnangagwa who has condemned ever-rising reported cases of gender-based violence, child marriages and child pregnancies describing

In a speech read on his behalf by Minister of Defence and War Veterans Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri during the women empowerment summit and expo yesterday, President Mnangagwa said empowerment of women is a prerequisite for sustainable development and poverty reduction, as well as the attainment of gender and social equality which are all necessary for ensuring vibrant, healthy and inclusive communities.

He warned perpetrators of child abuse that strict measures will be implemented to stop these crimes.

“While celebrating the initiatives which my Government is putting in place to empower women, I am greatly disturbed by the rise and incidences of gender-based violence including child marriages and adolescent pregnancies.

“Recent incidences of adolescent pregnancies in Tsholotsho and Bindura are worrisome as this is destroying the moral fabric and future of our children and our country. I therefore warn perpetrators that stern measures will be taken to curb this.”

Economic empowerment of women contributed to reducing income inequality and boosted economic diversification. This included implementation of policies and programmes that ensured access to decent work and increasing their voices, urgency and meaningful participation in decision making at all levels.

President Mnangagwa said the Second Republic was committed to ensuring that women participated equally and had access to and control over capital and productive resources.

“Empowering women in the economy and closing gender gaps in the world of work are the key to achieving the 2030 agenda for sustainable development, particularly goal number five to achieve gender equality and goal number eight to promote food and productive employment and decent work for all,”he said.

Government had an unwavering commitment towards promoting gender equality and women empowerment and has signed onto international and regional instruments for gender equality and women empowerment.

These include the conventions on the elimination of all forms of discriminations against women, the Beijing declaration and platform for action protocol and the African charter on human and people’s lives and on the rights of women in Africa, the AU solemn declaration on gender equality and the SADC protocol on gender and development.

Furthermore, the Constitution of Zimbabwe advances women though its bill of rights and gender equality clauses.

President Mnangagwa said Government in partnership with developmental partners is working on establishing safe markets, which are markets free of gender-based violence and with proper sanitary facilities, storage rooms, protection from hard weather and a children play centre.

Next year more of these safe markets will be constructed in Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chipinge, Chinhoyi and Umzingwane. The Constitution called upon Government to ensure full gender balance and to take measures to promote the full participation of women in all spheres on the basis of equality.

This included 50-50 representation in all institutions, urgencies of Government, commissions and other bodies at all levels with women’s access to resources including land is also guaranteed on the basis of equality.

Government was mainstreaming women in economic sectors such as mining, agriculture, tourism and manufacturing in furthering women empowerment and is implementing programmes for women empowerment which include financial inclusion, access to markets, capacity building, provision of appropriate work spaces, value chains development and promoting rural industrialisation.

“The women development fund provides loans to various women without collateral security. The micro finance bank provides tailormade and affordable financial resources to women. These initiatives have enabled the creation as well as sustenance of jobs which has transformed the livelihoods of many women,” he said.

Government through the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has launched the financial inclusion strategy with a view of improving access to credit by disadvantaged entrepreneurs including women.

Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Deputy Minister Jennifer Mhlanga said some women had already penetrated the global markets which were qualitative and competitive.

“We have in Zimbabwe, women who are resilient and aggressive when it comes to producing goods and services and today I am happy to note that many women have penetrated the previously male dominated business sectors and are performing very well.

“To this end, some have become seasoned exporters who are competitive on regional and international markets,” said Deputy Minister Mhlanga.

She urged women to continue working hard for a remarkable contribution towards Vision 2030.

Speaking on behalf of women in SMEs, the founder and national coordinator of the Women Farming Syndicate, Ms Tsitsi Machingauta, said women had a vast potential in penetrating large businesses but there were challenges that kept women confined in small enterprises.

“It is critical that there is a need for capacity building for women in different parts of businesses. Issues regarding workspaces for women requires provision of appropriate and affordable work spaces as it is important for the development of businesses,” said Ms Machingauta.

She said women were limited to penetrate the global markets because of high tariffs in Zimbabwe and suggested tariffs to be reduced.

Vendors who were present at the event said they face a lot of challenges including abuse from male vendors, unsafe spaces and poor working conditions.