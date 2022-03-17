Women’s football season fixtures out

The Herald
Grace Chingoma
Senior Sports Reporter
THE Zimbabwe Women’s Football League have released the fixtures for the Super League that will commence on April 2.
The Super League returns after a two-year absence.
A total of 15 teams will be fighting for the league title that was last won by Black Rhinos Queens in 2019.
In a statement, the league’s administrator, Talent Mutsaka, said the clubs must adhere to the Covid-19 protocols.
“Matches start at 11am. Teams to arrive 45 minutes before kick-off time to facilitate Covid-19 protocols inspection.
“In line with Covid-19 safety protocols, only participating members (players + technical) shall be allowed on team buses – clubs to have a signed Travelling Declaration.
“Matches should be confirmed by 1400 hours every Wednesday. Any changes in kick-off time to be communicated to the board at least 48 hours prior to kick-off,” wrote Mutsaka.
Week 1 fixtures April 2–3
Borrow Jets FC v Yadah Queens (Luveve B Arena), Scorpion Queens FC v Chapungu Queens (Pfupajena), Black Rhinos Queens v Conduit Academy (2 Brigade), Harare City Queens v Mutare City Rovers (To be announced), MSU Queens v Herentals Queens (Wilson Fields &MacAdam), Correctional Queens v Chipembere (Wagadhugu), Faith Drive Academy v Hearts of Oak (Nyamauru High School grounds), Black Mambas Queens on bye.