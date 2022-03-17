Census enumerators cautioned against revealing information to third parties

Part of the enumerators drawn from the province's seven districts

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE 2022 National Census enumerators have been told to seriously honour the ‘confidentiality clause’ they signed and desist from exposing information gathered during the exercise.

The 2022 population and housing census is the fifth since independence and Government has availed over US$8 million towards its success.

Speaking to enumerators at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) Gym Hall this morning during the Zimstas official launch, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mary Mliswa-Chikoka warned enumerators against revealing information they gather while collecting data to third parties.

“You have all signed your contracts that have confidential clauses and you should honour this. Revealing information that you gather to the public is a punishable offence.

“It is therefore, important that as supervisors, you take this training seriously. The success of the census in this province rests on your shoulders,” said Minister Mliswa-Chikoka.

Addressing the same gathering, Zimstats director-general Mr Taguma Mahonde said the security of data remains a priority.

At least 4928 enumerators have been trained in the province.