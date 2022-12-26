Women’s football refresher course

Sports Reporter

SOME Northern Region women’s football coaches had a chance to refresh their skills when they attended the Northern Region School of Excellency training camp last week.

The coaches were asked to attend the training and had an opportunity to learn from CAF instructors Nelson Matongorere and Rosemary Mugadza.

Although the training camp was for the Under-17 and Under-20 players the mentors had an opportunity to learn through demonstrations.

“We also tried to kill two birds with one stone and requested northern region coaches to come for training camp. It was like a refresher course for them and a learning process. So it was really a good program as we used them as guinea pigs,” said Matongorere.