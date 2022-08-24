Women hike robbers’ car, kidnapped, robbed and gang-raped

Jeremiah Mudonha Herald Correspondent

TWO Harare women were allegedly robbed, kidnapped, raped and held hostage for some days before being dumped yesterday by four unknown criminals who had offered them a lift from the city.

Zimbabwe Republic Police Harare Province’s spokesperson Inspector Chakanza confirmed the shocking case.

One of the women, (name supplied) says she boarded an unregistered grey Honda Fit at Rezende Street bus terminus in Harare Central Business District on the 20th of August 2022 at around 1800 hours intending to go to Mt Pleasant. Another woman also got into the same car.

There were already four male adults in the vehicle including the driver.

On their way to Mt Pleasant, the driver suddenly diverted route, when the other woman protested she was immediately silenced by one of the men who produced a knife and an unidentified pistol.

Then, at the intersection of Harare Drive and Lomagundi road, both women were allegedly blindfolded with a cloth and after a 30 to 40-minutes drive the vehicle was stopped at an unknown location.

According to the women, they were then forcibly taken to a secluded place where they were gang raped by two of the criminals. The gang also stole their valuables.

The duo suffered sexual abuses from the four criminals until the 23rd of August 2022 at around 0900hours when, again in covered faces, they were hauled into a vehicle and later dumped.

One of the victims said she found herself at a gravel road near Mazowe tollgate before being assisted by good Samaritans to get to Marlborough police station where she later filed her report.

Inspector Chakanza said “Police attended the scene and the complainant was referred to hospital for treatment. The unknown accused persons are still at large. Any information that can help in police investigations on this and other related cases is welcomed and much-appreciated. Meanwhile, we continue to urge commuting publics to use public transport and avoid hiking private motor vehicles, worse still of strangers and or without registration plates.