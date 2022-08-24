Mr and Ms Mufakose bodybuilding contest set to return

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

AFTER unveiling several top athletes like Innocent Choga, George Takundwa and Elvis Chibhamu, among several others, the Mr Mufakose Bodybuilding contest returns to the bodybuilding sporting calendar after a 14-year hiatus.

Going by the theme “Fighting Drug Abuse Through Sport in Mufakose”, the contest is expected to return with an impressive cast at Rutendo Hall on September 3.

One of the organisers Muchada Mutini said the contest is pencilled for Mufakose on September 3 with several athletes expected to grace the occasion.

“We are running Mr Mufakose bodybuilding contest. So far, everything is on point and we are just left with few areas to polish up. We have established a committee which is composed of Tendai Mukariri, Clide Mutero and Masiye Suwali. Our aim is to promote a drug free generation through participating in sports.”

A total of five categories will be contested for, including Mr Mufakose Junior, Senior, Masters and Fitness Physique.

Mutini said the contest will have participants from Budiriro, Kuwadzana, Warren Park, Kambuzuma and Mbare.

“Mr Mufakose is an Open contest and will have athletes from all suburbs from Harare. The event will run under the theme: “Say No to Drugs”. As a community, we’re facing challenges with illicit drugs. We want to take youths out of drugs through sport and modelling.

“We also want to make this an annual event. It was last held in 2008, but due to economic challenges and the Covid-19 pandemic, it was suspended. A health body brings a healthy mind,” said Mutini.