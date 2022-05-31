Women empowerment, gender equality hailed

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

THE Government and other stakeholders have rolled out a project that seeks to acknowledge gender equality and empowerment of women and girls in a bid to promote a prosperous and inclusive growth as envisaged in the attainment of an upper middle income economy by 2030.

The initiative is aimed at ensuring a peaceful nation and inclusive societies that secure the protection of women and girls.

The project was done under a joint initiative between Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ), Gender Links (GL), Youth Empowerment and Transformation Trust (YETT) and Hivos.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Mr Moses Mhike, said the initiative had the potential of immensely contributing to the advancement of gender equality in the country.

“The Government of Zimbabwe fully acknowledges that gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls is a critical driver of sustainable development in all its dimensions, from ending poverty and hunger,” he said.

“It is within that framework that we come as Government to be part of the launch of such an important initiative. Also worth noting that this initiative will strengthen Government’s resolve of leaving no one behind.”

Mr Mhike said the intervention being spearheaded by the consortium will amplify the importance of achieving gender equality and ending violence, as well as discrimination of women.

He said women’s political participation was a fundamental prerequisite for gender equality and democracy.

On the same occasion, Hivos Southern Africa Regional Director Mr Kennedy Mugochi said there was a reduction of women voices in participation in politics, economic and social issues.

“We strive to ensure that people realise their full potential,” he said.

“Current research here in Zimbabwe shows that representation and participation of women is reduced.

“The project seeks to capacitate women and youths to participate, the project also seeks to strengthen women to drive accountability in decision making processes at local and national levels women.”

Zimbabwe is a signatory to several regional and international treaties and declarations aimed at increasing women and youth’s participation in leadership and decision making.

This is further supported by the Constitution of Zimbabwe, in particular sections 17, 20, 56 and 80 which make provisions for equal participation of women and youths in key decision making positions.

Government of Zimbabwe has further enacted several laws to facilitate women’s empowerment, advance women’s rights and achieve gender equality and equity across all socio-political and economic sectors of society.