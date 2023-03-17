Woman’s body found in church

Investigations revealed that the woman had gone to the church to seek spiritual assistance when she was allegedly murdered. Results of a post mortem conducted this week revealed that the woman died due to contusion, CTrauma and assault.

Crime Reporter

The body of a 34-year-old woman believed to have been assaulted and strangled was last Wednesday found in a prayer room at a church in Beitbridge.

Investigations revealed that the woman had gone to the church to seek spiritual assistance when she was allegedly murdered. Results of a post mortem conducted this week revealed that the woman died due to contusion, CTrauma and assault. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP is investigating a murder case where a 34-year-old woman was found dead in a prayer room at a church in Beitbridge on March 8, 2023.

“The victim had visited the church to seek spiritual assistance. The body was referred to United Bulawayo Hospital for post-mortem, and the results revealed that the victim died due to cephalic contusion, cranial trauma and assault,” he said. In another case, police are investigating a murder case which occurred on Wednesday at Overspill Shopping Centre in Epworth, where Taurai Murungweni (34) died after being assaulted by the mob on allegations of theft of a gas cylinder.