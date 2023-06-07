Woman kidnapped, gang raped by three robbers

Crime Reporter

A 27-year-old Harare woman was on Sunday kidnapped and raped by three armed robbers who had offered her a lift.

The woman was offered a lift in Ruwa before being attacked by the robbers who were travelling in a Toyota Wish vehicle.

Investigations revealed that the robbers took the woman to a certain house in Ruwa where they took turns raping her.

She was dumped the following day in the Msasa area and a report was made to the police.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed and said investigations were in progress. “Police in Harare are investigating a case of rape and kidnapping in which a woman (27) was abducted on June 4, 2023 at George

Shopping Centre, Ruwa, by three men who were travelling in a sky blue Toyota Wish.

“The suspects offered the victim a lift to Solomio before attacking her along the way. The victim was taken to a certain house in Ruwa where the suspects sexually abused her before dumping her in Msasa on June 5, 2023. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station,” he said.

The incident comes after last week, police intensified investigations into a case in which two pupils aged 11 and 12 were kidnapped in separate incidents in Harare and Chinhoyi, while a woman was kidnapped by unknown suspects in Dzivaresekwa.

Police said they were worried about such cases and they had launched a manhunt for the suspects.