Mugodhi Apostolic Faith Church backs President, Zanu PF

ZANU PF Midlands vice chairperson Cde Edson Chiherenge Chakanyuka (third from right) accompanied by Chief Nemangwe Peter Muchabeta (second from right) and Bishop Washington Mugodhi address Mugodhi Faith Apostolic Church at a provincial pentecostal gathering at Kamhororo business centre in Gokwe yesterday.

Tanyaradzwa Kutaura Herald Correspondent

Mugodhi Apostolic Faith Church congregants should vote for President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF in the harmonised elections set for August 23, church leader Bishop Washington Mugodhi said yesterday.

Bishop Mugodhi urged congregants to work with traditional leaders in their communities to mobilise more people to rally behind the ruling party and the President. He was addressing congregants at Kamhororo Business Centre during a provincial Pentecostal gathering in Gokwe.

“I am happy to see Chief Nemangwe in our midst,” said Bishop Mugodhi.

“It shows that as a church we are in the right direction. Chief Nemangwe, I give these congregants to work with you from now on, and I assure you that they are well-mannered.

“I guarantee you that come August 23 victory is certain as we, as a church, rally behind President Mnangagwa owing to all what we are seeing on the ground through his visionary and dedicated leadership.”

Bishop Mugodhi urged church members in charge of Government projects to honour their mandate and desist from abusing agricultural inputs or any other State resources intended for nation building.

The provincial Pentecostal gathering was attended by about 70 assemblies under the Mugodhi Apostolic Faith Church from Midlands.

In a interview, Zanu PF vice chairperson for Midlands Cde Edson Chiherenge Chakanyuka said the church had a critical role of interceding for peace during an election.

“I am happy to be part of this gathering which is of great importance to the nation at large,” he said.

“I am also a member of this church and I am satisfied with what I witnessed today. As the (Zanu PF) vice chairperson of the province, I urge the church community to take a leading role in praying for our country to conduct peaceful elections as this speeds up development.

“I am 100 percent confident that come 23 August, victory is certain for Zanu PF owing to the support our congregants have for the ruling party. We managed to make sure that our congregants have national identity documents required for voting, and made sure they are registered, as well as check their names.”

Cde Chakanyuka said he was happy to meet traditional leaders, to work together for national development.

Chief Nemangwe, born Peter Muchabeta, expressed satisfaction with the role being played by the church in nation building and pledged to continue working with Mugodhi congregants.

“I am happy to be part of this gathering as it affords us as traditional leaders a rare opportunity to work together to see our country achieve its set developmental objectives,” he said.

“I am grateful to all what you are doing as a church. I urge you to intensify efforts towards making sure that we safeguard our national interests by rallying behind Zanu PF at all levels.”

Chief Nemangwe said this year was a historic year for the people of Nemangwe as it was the year that saw his installation after years of waiting.

“I am grateful to President Mnangagwa for playing a pivotal role in ensuring that I get installed as Chief Nemangwe after years of waiting,” he said.

“I promise to use this position for a good cause and according to the stipulated procedures. I wish to meet with the President to thank him for this opportunity he has given me to work under his visionary and dedicated leadership.”