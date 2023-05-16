  • Today Tue, 16 May 2023

Woman in court for killing newborn

Woman in court for killing newborn Theresa Makaka

Rutendo Gomwe Court Correspondent
A Harare woman who allegedly gave birth to a baby girl, wrapped her in a cloth and hid her in a laundry basket leading to her death appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday.

Theresa Makaka appeared before magistrate Ms Evelyn Mashavakure charged with infanticide.

She was remanded in custody pending bail application.

Prosecutor Mr Zebediah Bofu alleged that on May 13, at Belvedere Teacher’s College at around 1:30pm, Makaka gave birth to a baby girl in her bedroom alone.

She then wrapped the baby in a maroon cloth leaving her with no room breathe before hiding it in a laundry basket.

The offence was discovered by her ex-husband David Ngonidzashe Diza who shares the same house with the accused at the college.

Diza then reported the matter to the police leading to her arrest.

