Winky D headlines Hifa tonight

Vongai Mbara Arts Correspondent

Award-winning dancehall musician, Winky D will tonight perform at the Harare International Festival of the Arts at the ZOL main stage between 10-11pm. Winky D is no stranger to Hifa as he has been known to deliver polished performances at the annual festival.

The show promises to make up for last year where the festival was marred with controversy after fans who had attended the Oliver Mtukudzi and Winky D show felt short-changed when Winky D only made a cameo appearance on stage.

The self-proclaimed King of Zim-Dancehall came on stage late in the evening after Mutukudzi had performed and could only manage 3 songs, leaving thousands of fans who had parted ways with the $15 entry fee asking for more.

Tonight however, the dancehall star is scheduled for an hour-long performance presented by ZB Bank and tickets are going for $20 per head.

After Winky D’s performance, comedian Carl Joshua Ncube will take comic fanatics down the aisle of laughter between 11-12 pm at the global stage.

Tickets for his show are going for $12 per head. Throughout the day, artists will be showcasing culture in the genres of music, spoken word, applied craft and design, theatre, fashion and dance.

The National Gallery of Zimbabwe will be holding various exhibitions throughout the day including the “Operation Restore Legacy in pictures” guided tour.

Fashion fans can also witness the “Our voice through the fashion lens: leather” workshop at Global Quarter.

Art and craft lovers can bring scissors, magazines, fabric glue and old juwellery around 11-12 pm as artist Vickie Fremont will translate the past and present creative spirit into contemporary recyclable arts at the “Recyclable Art: A meditation process” workshop at studio 4.

The festival will stretch to Sunday and it is being held under the theme “We Count”.