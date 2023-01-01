Winky D epic masterpiece album launch

Arts Reporter

For any artiste in the world, their wish is to end the year in style, launching a successful album.

This was the order of the day on New Year’s Eve when Zimdancehall music sensation Winky D launched his much anticipated and highly publicised album Eureka Eureka at Harare International Conference Centre, Harare.

Despite the rains which disrupted queues of fans at the venue during the early hours, the event was much of a success as local artistes such as Enzo Ishall, SaintFloew, Holy Ten, Nutty O and Tocky Vibes put up scintillating performances.

In fact, it also turned out that the above mentioned artistes are the ones who also featured on some of the songs on the Gafa’s new album.

Man of the moment Winky D proved that he is the G.O.A.T as he dished out tune after tune from his yesteryear hits to the latest album.

The event was highly attended by socialites, celebrities, fashion icons and musicians among others.