Whizz-kid Tashinga Muzanenhamo shines in Cambridge exams again

Herald Reporter

A 16-year-old, Tashinga Angel Muzanenhamo, who made headlines two years ago by scoring nine A’s in the Cambridge 2021 O-Level exams has made it again this time with five A’s at A-Level in the just released 2023, results.

She scored five A’s in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English Language, with A+ in Biology and English Language.

Muzanenhamo hails from Zvishavane and attended Secondary Education at Arundel School in Harare.

She sat for the O Level exams at 14, and late last year she sat for the advanced level exams at 16, younger than most of her peers but still managed to defy odds.

Her exploits in science subjects come at a time when the Government has been challenging learners to take up studies in science-related courses like actuarial, engineering, and medicine among others.