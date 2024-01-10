Govt steps up cholera fight in Mazowe District

Chief Negomo and Mazowe Central legislator Cde Maxmore Njanji donating some food items to Dambo cholera camp in Kanyemba Village, Ward 13, Mazowe Central on Tuesday

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

Government is stepping up efforts to contain the spread of the cholera epidemic following a surge in the number of cases in Mazowe District.

More than 200 cumulative cases and five confirmed cholera deaths have been recorded in the past week.

Following an outbreak in Glendale Town that saw the government establishing a cholera camp at Tsungubvi Clinic, several cases have spread in many parts of Mazowe.

The latest trigger is the recent funeral of a Cholera victim in Chiweshe which saw mourners from various parts of the district contracting the disease.

As of Tuesday, more than 40 cases and one death have been recorded at Dambo Clinic where the Ministry of Health and Child Care has since established a camp as more cases are being recorded in the area.

Mazowe District Medical Officer Dr Kudzai Chisenwa confirmed that more measures are being taken to contain the spread of cholera.

” The epicentre started in Glendale, Tsungubvi Clinic and we have noted that this outbreak has spread to other parts, now we have more cases in Dambo where it started from funerals in the community, so we followed up rumours and conducted tests which resulted in many cases testing positive and admitted here.

“From that funeral, more cases are now being reported, we now have 40 cases at Dambo alone, others are at Rosa, Mvurwi and Cranham. So as of Monday we had 183 cumulative cases and Dambo alone recorded 20 more cases overnight,” said Dr Chisenwa.

He further confirmed that more cases are still flocking from the area where health workers are disinfecting homes and vehicles.

” The numbers are increasing here at Dambo and we have our health officers on the ground spraying and disinfecting contaminated places as well as conducting awareness campaigns among villagers,” added Dr Chisenwa.