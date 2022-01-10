Wet spell to persist, Met Dept advises

Herald Reporter

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has forecast more rains today and tomorrow across the country.

In their forecast the MSD said: “It should be mostly cloudy in Harare Metropolitan, northern parts of Manicaland and Midlands, Matabeleland North and all Mashonaland Provinces with widespread rain showers that may be thundery in places.

“Localised heavier falls in places cannot be ruled out. Mild morning conditions are anticipated, becoming warm by the afternoon. Brief cloudy and warm conditions with isolated thundershowers are expected over Bulawayo Metropolitan, Matabeleland South, southern parts of Manicaland and Midlands and Masvingo Provinces.

“It should be mild in the morning and towards the evening,” reads the forecast.

The MSD said flooded rivers remain a potential hazard.

“Visibility may also be compromised during heavy downpours. Flooded rivers remain a potential hazard; even if it has not rained heavily in the area, heavy rains may have occurred upstream. Heavy downpours may give rise to flash flooding leading to treacherous road conditions.”

The MSD advised against crossing flooded rivers and swollen streams whether on foot or in a vehicle.

“Avoid driving on a road covered by water especially at night when it is more difficult to recognise flood dangers. The public is advised to stay away from swollen rivers and not to drive through floodwaters as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to sweep away a vehicle.

“Clearance of waterways and drainages, ahead of time, helps reduce the impacts of heavy rains. Be weather-ready; always plan with the weather in mind.”

For Tuesday, widespread rain showers that maybe thunderous and localised heavy falls are anticipated over Harare Metropolitan, northern parts of Manicaland and Midlands, Matabeleland North and all Mashonaland Provinces under cloudy and warm conditions.

“It should be mild both in the morning and evening. Mostly brief cloudy and warm conditions with afternoon thundershowers are anticipated over Bulawayo Metropolitan, Matabeleland South, southern parts of Manicaland and Midlands and Masvingo Provinces. It should be mild both in the morning and evening.”