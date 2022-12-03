West Property hands over block of flats to owners

National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Daniel Garwe (left), Local Government and Public Works Deputy Minister Mariam Chombo (centre) and West Property chief executive Kenneth Sharpe tour Millenium flats during a handover to owners in Borrowdale Harare yesterday. Picture: Justin Mutenda.

Prosper Dembedza-Herald Correspondent

The Government’s vision is to see structures which depict a growing and prosperous economy, where people are guaranteed of settlements that allow them to thrive and conduct their everyday activities in a conducive environment, National Housing and Social Amenities Minister, Daniel Garwe, said yesterday.

He said this at the commissioning of Millennium Heights Flats constructed by West Property.

“We are not backing off on the call to put an end to the land baron scourge which has led to urban sprawl, therefore, promoting the growth of unplanned settlements,” said Minister Garwe.

“This will soon be a thing of the past as we work towards sanitisation, which is supported by strict enforcement measures to ensure that we put an end to mushrooming settlements.”

Minister Garwe said West Property’s vision of building one billion bricks by 2050 was significant as it resonated with the 2050 urban population boom.

West Property, he said, was playing a key role in addressing future urban accommodation challenges.

“As President Mnangagwa always reiterates: ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’, I am pleased to see such workmanship from Zimbabweans who are keen to rebuild their country, import best practices,” he said.

Constructing high-rise buildings, commonly called Dubai after its many skyscrapers, should be the in thing, said Minister Garwe, as that would transform the face of the country.

“I’m happy that West Property is bringing housing tourism in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Zimbabwe should also embrace the use of new technologies in construction as they will help develop the country, said Minister Garwe.

He encouraged citizens to report any land barons in their areas so that police can swiftly act before people lose their hard earned cash.

West Property chief executive Mr Kenneth Sharpe said his company was playing its part in rebuilding Zimbabwe and contributing towards the attainment of an upper middle income society by 2030.

He said their punchline is, “Bringing Dubai to Zimbabwe”.

“We want the same beauty and splendour that attracts visitors to Dubai to be experienced here in Zimbabwe,” he said. “If Dubai could do it on limited land spaces in a desert, why can we not achieve the same with our vast skills base, abundant land, visionaries and top notch city planners?”

Mr Sharpe said they dubbed their development, “Bringing Dubai to Zimbabwe” because of the high end structures they have built at Pokugara, Millennium Heights, Homelands 263 and Gunhill Rise and the city within a city model at Pomona City, as well as soon to be unveiled Warren Hills Lifestyle Estate.

“We are building safe gated community neighbourhoods where people can live, work, play and shop, as well as amenities that include sports facilities for tennis, swimming, running, and walking tracks, braai areas, crèche, church, co-working spaces, shopping malls, internet connectivity and green energy in the form of solar energy and above all a royal experience to live in style,” said Mr Sharpe.

Going forward, all their developments will have similar elements of lifestyle amenities including the Pomona City and Warren Hills developments.

The development in Millennium Park dovetails with the yet-to-be-built Mall of Zimbabwe.

“Today we are handing over 60 apartments to our customers, our royalty who are kings and queens that make West Property, the leading property development company.

“We have created a home and allowed them to put signature touch to finishes within a secure, well-located neighbourhood,” he said.

Mr Sharpe added that his company was proud to have added value to the land, which was not zoned when they took it over.

“Block one already has happy tenants. You can see the trucks outside pouring concrete on Block 3 foundations that will have 112 units and soon all the remaining 8 blocks will be up totalling 1 000 apartments. We want to go as high as we can.

“Honourable Minister you can pass on the word to His Excellency that West Property has bought into his vision of ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’ (literally meaning Zimbabweans will be developed by Zimbabweans).

“We are a Zimbabwean company that is interested in growing the local economy to promote brand Zimbabwe, attract tourists and make Zimbabwe the ideal investment destination,” said Mr Sharpe.