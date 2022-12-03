Fashion, beauty trends come and go, but some should go forever

Fashion 263

We have made it to the final month of the year 2022, and it’s been an interesting one.

There was a lot going on in the fashion and beauty industry, we have seen more collaborations, innovations and exciting trends.

As much as fashion has no limits, there are trends that should not make it to the following year.

Showing off undergarment

It’s called an “underwear” for a reason, there’s no need to stretch it all the way to your hips so that it shows. We get it, wearing sultry underwear feels liberating, but we don’t want to see it.

Heavy make-up

Bareface or natural look is the hottest make-up trend. This thing of wearing heavy make-up is not cool anymore. Something light does the trick. After all, less is more.

Front lace and natural hair at the back

If you want to wear a frontal lace do it, but don’t leave your natural hair at the back, especially if you have an afro because then you are wearing two types of hair with different textures, and it doesn’t look nice.

Sagging pants

I can’t believe that in 2022 we still have men who would sag their pants, that’s so 2000. They are in the same group as the ladies who show off their thongs. Please, make it stop!

Matric dance dresses on the red carpet

We need some of our local and regional celebrities to stop wearing those glittery gowns to every red-carpet event. Leave that to the Grade 12 pupils, and bring style to the red carpet, not those recycled gowns we see every year.

Silk bonnets in public

Whoever told the Gen-Z that wearing a silk bonnet in public is cool, lied to them. It is a sleepwear, not something that you wear to the mall.

Less is more

This is an ideal fit for those who enjoy the simple things in life.

Identify your tribe this summer according to StyleMode’s range there is floral dresses, sandals, shorts and more.

These are both versatile and can be worn all season long. Don’t walk but run to check out your favourite local eCommerce store’s hottest picks.

From earthy tones for warm days to cooler tones for brunch dates, whether you are putting on your best rich coastal aunt vibe or your most youthful, fresh vibe this season, just remember to have fun with it.

Office vibe check

It’s end of the year and everyone wants to dress more comfortably for work and get into the festive spirit.

This tropical mustard coloured Button Down Maxi Dress from Mode Curve is the perfect vibe check for summer, or if you still need the floral going but prefer something less colourful, Miss Mode’s floral blue patterned Skater Dress could be an option for your mid-week look.

As for fashionistas who prefer less floral but still want that fun, flirty look, LaMode’s pink Wrap Over Dress with puff sleeves is just the thing for a splash of colour and finesse.

Coastal Rich Aunt

This summer, ditch those jeans and let StyleMode guide you. It’s safe to say that maxi dresses are a MUST this season and strappy dresses are here to stay! We are thrilled to start showing a tad of skin and to enjoy the soft breeze hitting our skin. Are you?

Fashion doctors prescribe locally made labels like Mode Curve and Miss Mode this season.

A Miss Mode low-neck, sleeveless Strappy Maxi Dress in tobacco gives you perfect end-of-year carefree vibes, and the Miss Mode Strappy Midi Tiered Dress gives you that rich aunt looks you were going for, unintentionally, of course.

The Brave Soul Kai Fleece Sweatshirt Dress in the colour cream is for the oversized t-shirt enthusiast on cooler days or nights; this 100% polyester fleece garment can be worn up and down.

Regardless of your preference, you will be guaranteed comfort when running errands this festive season.

The black-coloured Honey Platform Thong can be worn with any of your summer fav’s. This season is all about comfort and inclusivity.