West Property exposes Biti

West Property said the language used by Biti had racial overtones and was intended to generate a negative public opinion of Mr Sharpe.

Herald Reporter

West Property Zimbabwe was startled and angry when Tendai Biti stated that City of Harare gave Mr Kenneth Raydon Sharpe 200 000 hectares of land as part of a financing deal mandated by the courts, more than twice the area occupied by the city in total, instead of just 270ha, the true figure.

“This was among several outrageous falsehoods cooked up to stir up negative public sentiment,” said West Property.

“The actual land size in question is 270 hectares. Mr Biti proceeded to accuse Mr Sharpe of the largest land theft in Zimbabwe since the country’s independence from white settler rule, despite knowing that the accusation was false.”

The company added that Biti further misrepresented the facts surrounding Augur Investments’ dispute with the City of Harare, suggesting that it had lost land in a corrupt rampage masterminded by Mr Sharpe.

“The City of Harare fulfilled its legal obligations to Augur Investments, as mandated by the courts following a contractual dispute between the parties. The dispute arose after several contractual violations related to the city’s failure to fulfil its obligations in a timely and competent manner,” said West Property.

They said the straightforward contractual dispute had been litigated to its natural conclusion, having been settled by the Supreme Court.

West Property challenged Biti to support his claims of corruption in respect of the land given to Mr Sharpe.

“Mr Biti accuses Mr Sharpe of corruption, despite the fact that he was the one who defended George Katsimberis, who had corruptly obtained permits, as demonstrated in court,” said the company.

“Indeed, the corrupt Harare City official who issued the aforementioned permits is currently on the run from the police, who wish to question him on suspicion of criminal abuse of office.

“Far from being political, this is a case about a bully who has gotten away with lies and intimidation and expects everyone else to just take it. We have no intention of surrendering to these jungle tactics. Instead, we will be taking action to expose and hold Mr Biti accountable for his conduct.”