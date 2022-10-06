West Properties continue to shine

Herald Correspondent

West Properties Zimbabwe continue to shine after scooping two more awards at the African and Arabian Laufen International Property Awards 2022 in Dubai hosted at the Habtoor Grand Resort this afternoon.

The company won the awards in Best Residential Development 20+units Zimbabwe and top Developers Website Zimbabwe categories.

The company’s chief executive officer and Forbes award winner Mr Kenneth Sharpe said West Properties is honoured and humbled to be recognized by the premier and most respected industry wide international property awards organization.

” It gives us credibility and confidence that we are leaders amongst our peers.

” It is very humbling to consider that we are one of the hundreds of winners from all over the world who have been selected by a panel of 70 judges,” said Mr Sharpe.

He added that his company was proud to get Zimbabwe on the map for the right reasons.

” At WestProp we are committed to the future and have developed a high performance culture with our people who are customer centric and make sure we deliver exceptional properties.

” We are Zimbabwe’s leading premier developer of tomorrow’s market. We are bringing Dubai to Harare and building Zimbabwe #onebrickatatime,” he said.

Mr Sharpe said their strategy statement is to put 1 billion bricks in the ground in Zimbabwe by 2050.

“We have a vision of the future and it’s a bright one filled with hope and favour. I thank our entire team for these are their awards and give all glory to God,”he said.

The company’s sales and marketing officer Mrs Marilyn Mosha also added that it was the company’s first time to win such an international award from this prestigious institution.

“At WestProp we are committed to creating sustainable lifestyle, vertically integrated estate developments with the simple concept of live, work, shop and play.

“We are all about excellence in execution. We would like to once again thank our existing and future clients for making our vision a reality not forgetting the winning team WestProp Zimbabwe and all it’s stakeholders, partners and suppliers,” said Mosha.