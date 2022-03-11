West Properties celebrates Women’s Day in style

In the middle Dr Rutendo Mudzamiri and West Properties chief operations officer Ms Tatiana Aleshina.

Property developer West Properties on Tuesday celebrated International Women’s Day in style as it appointed its first female global Ambassador Dr Rutendo Mudzamiri who is based in the United States.

This development is part of the company’s effort to encourage local investment among Zimbabweans living in the diaspora.

West Properties founder Mr Ken Sharpe yesterday said that he has a dream and vision, and has made it his goal to make sure 50 percent of the company’s employees are women.

Mr Sharpe said he was honoured to have Dr Mudzamiri join West Properties as a brand ambassador.

“As a company that supports female empowerment, she embodies West Properties’ need to provide Zimbabweans with quality property. Her passion for empowering women aligns with our company culture and offers inspiration,” he said.

Dr Mudzamiri is a Zimbabwean-born social entrepreneur based in the United States. She is a trained leadership practitioner with a doctorate in Strategic Leadership from Regent University in the United States.

“Dr Mudzamiri has initiated and supported several women-led initiatives in over 23 African countries and she brings in a network of over 15 000 women whom she leads and mentors,” he said.

Dr Mudzamiri, however, said she was humbled to join West Properties as a global brand ambassador, adding it was as a result of their impressive reputation for quality developments focused on clients.

“I am humbled to join the West Properties team as a global brand ambassador.

“As someone looking into home ownership, I desire for my network to also acquire properties within Zimbabwe.

“I look forward to partnering with the West Properties team in expanding access to home ownership among Zimbabweans in the diaspora, especially women,” Dr Mudzamiri said.

Dr Mudzamiri joins entertainment brand ambassador Jah Prayzah, and media brand influencer Kudzai Violet Gwara, also known as KVG as representatives for West Properties.

The company was established in 2007 and is at the forefront of property development in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The brand ambassador agreement was signed between West Properties chief operations officer Ms Tatiana Aleshina and Dr Mudzamiri.