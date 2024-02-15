Water shortages frustrate macadamia nuts farmers

Fildah Gwati

MACADAMIA nuts farmers are grappling with the harsh effects of shifting rainfall patterns and lack of irrigation infrastructure on the backdrop of the current drought, which is jeopardising production and impeding the attainment of optimal yields.

In an interview, Macadamia Producers Association of Zimbabwe (MPAZ) Secretary general and farmer in Chipinge Mr Fortune Gurai said: “The changing rainfall patterns, potentially attributed to climate change have posed a significant threat to macadamia yields. Macadamia trees require high water levels and the changing rainfall patterns have disrupted the crop’s water requirements. Furthermore, the application of fertilisers at different times throughout the year has been affected by the irregular rainfall, further exacerbating the challenges faced by farmers.”

He also decried the sub-standard state of some irrigation schemes saying farmers are using improper irrigation systems that failed to adequately supply water to macadamia trees. This deficiency is further compounded by the drying up of water sources leading to reduced water availability for irrigation. As a consequence, macadamia yields are being adversely affected.

Mr Gurai also revealed that lack of clearly defined markets for macadamia exports was posing another significant challenge while the absence of processing machinery and factories was hindering the industry’s ability to meet market preferences. European consumers prefer shelled macadamia nuts, while Chinese consumers prefer nuts with the shell intact.

“This disparity in market demands creates difficulties for farmers, as they struggle to export their produce. Additionally, when faced with high demands from buyers who require larger quantities than they can currently produce, farmers are left with limited options. They often sell their macadamia nuts to local merchants at lower prices, which depresses the local market value,” he explained.

MPAZ chairman Brigadier General Zitterson Gideon Sabeka chipped in saying farmers without irrigation should transport water using bowsers to their farms and water their plants at least twice a week.

He also said lack of irrigation schemes supporting smallholder farmers made the situation particularly challenging in macadamia production.

Brigadier General Sabeka emphasised the urgent need for assistance in establishing effective irrigation systems to ensure the survival and success of macadamia farmers.

“The macadamia harvesting period typically runs from January to the end of May. The quantity and quality of the harvest is determined through laboratory testing. The price of macadamia is not fixed, starting from as low as US$1, 80 a kilogramme going up.

“In previous years, some merchants took advantage of farmers’ limited options and bought macadamia at the relatively lower price of $1 per packet. This year, farmers have received promising insights from potential buyers from Turkey, which has raised their hopes for fairer pricing,” he explained.