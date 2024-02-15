Picture of the day
Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter Distribution of maize to some vulnerable families across the country is being speeded up by Government to ensure food security at household level is achieved, with adequate stocks on hand to make these household supplies. Those who did not get enough grain in the previous farming season will be the first to […]
Fairness Moyana in HWANGE HWANGE Local Board has commended the Government for financing several developmental projects in the mining town through devolution funds and the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP) programme. The local authority has managed to embark on various key infrastructural development such as the rehabilitation of two strategic roads and the construction of […]
Yeukai Karengezeka-Court Correspondent A SERIAL robber and rapist who had been on the police wanted list for the past four years has finally been arrested. Yesterday, Issa Siyabu (36) pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, five counts of robbery and 22 counts of unlawful entry when he appeared before regional magistrate Mrs Loice […]
