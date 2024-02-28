Water boost for Ushewekunze residents

Residents of the Ushewekunze suburb are in cloud nine as they are now accessing potable water.

Herald Reporter

Perennial water woes in the Ushewekunze suburb will now be a thing of the past following the drilling of solarized tapped boreholes in the area, courtesy of the Presidential Borehole Scheme.

President Mnangagwa initiated the project nationwide to provide a safe and reliable water supply to all parts of Zimbabwe.

Residents of the Ushewekunze suburb are in cloud nine as they are now accessing potable water saying the borehole will also help towards eradicating cholera, a waterborne disease that has claimed many lives in the past.

“I am so happy the President has remembered us here, we were worried we might end up contracting cholera due to unsafe council water,” said Mrs Rutendo Moyo, a mother of four who lives in Ushewekunze.

Mrs Moyo added that she no longer has to queue for long hours to fetch water from communal taps.

“Water has been a challenge over the years with cholera ravaging us countless times. Thanks to our President who has provided us with portable water which is being accessed freely by anyone in our community,” said Mrs Anna Chegwena.

Mr Enock Rwiza said: “The drilling of the borehole has helped us a lot since our taps are always dry. We thank the President for the borehole scheme.”

Mrs Paidamoyo Gondo said the borehole has brought convenience to the area.

“Due to the efficiency of the solarised borehole system, there are short queues being witnessed daily, with everyone benefitting at ease.

“Each time one visits the borehole water will be readily available. There is also no limit to the amount of water one is required to fetch,” she said.

Chief executive officer for Prevail Group International Dr Pual Tungwarara contracted to drill the boreholes yesterday visited Ushewekunze to inspect progress.

Dr Tungwarara said that the program will continue in all parts of the country as directed by the President to leave no one and no place in Zimbabwe without access to clean safe water.

“The borehole scheme is part of the President’s vision to improve the living standards of the people and to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, especially Goal 6, which aims to ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

“Residents should take good care of the borehole and use the water wisely, as water is a precious resource that should not be wasted,” he said.

Dr Tungwarara thanked the local authorities and the community leaders for their cooperation and support in implementing the borehole scheme.

The presidential borehole scheme is one of the many initiatives that the President has launched to address the water crisis in Zimbabwe, which has been worsened by droughts, climate change, and poor infrastructure.

Other projects include the rehabilitation of dams, pipelines, and treatment plants, as well as the construction of new water sources such as the Kunzvi Dam and the Gwayi-Shangani Lake.

President Mnangagwa has also called for the promotion of water conservation and efficiency measures, such as rainwater harvesting, irrigation, and recycling.