Geo Pomona CEO Nguwaya conferred doctorate

Herald Reporter

Dedication, persistence and hard work have finally paid off for astute businessman Dr Dilesh Nguwaya whose efforts have been recognised by the International Institute of Philanthropy (IIP) conferring him an honorary doctorate.

Geo Pomona Waste Management chief executive officer and executive chairman Dr Nguwaya was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters (DHL) at a ceremony in Harare today where International Institute of Philanthropy country representative Dr Enrico Maverick led the proceedings.

IIP is famed for recognising the greatest contributions to humanity and philanthropy having also conferred a doctorate to the late national hero and musical icon Dr Oliver Mtukudzi.

Speaking during the conferment ceremony, Dr Maverick said the doctorates celebrate those with dedication to making a positive impact on the world.

Dr Mavericks said IIP is a global network of individuals who believe that individuals should be celebrated for the contributions that they make to humanity.

“You do not sit for an exam to get an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters (DHL), neither do you apply. We find you hence the criteria we use is the story of your life.

“Whatever that you do within the community in which you live, the difference that you make is what we recognise and hence that is then we then come up with how an individual gets conferred with the doctorate,” he said.

Dr Nguwaya could not hide his joy at the recognition of his works.

“I deserve this honor because we worked hard at the Pomona dumpsite transforming it from a hazardous place. When Geo Pomona took over, we transformed the place to become a liveable place where everyone can come and dine,” he said.

“Who would think that a dumpsite could be transformed to have sports facilities? It was hard work, resilience, and perseverance to make sure that people who will come now should appreciate what we did when we took over.”