Warrant of arrest for witness in Mamombe, Chimbiri case cancelled

17 May, 2022 - 11:05 0 Views
The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter 

THE State witness in the matter in which CCC members Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri are charged with faking abductions sometime in May 2020 was not in wilful default when she failed to attend court for the hearing on two occasions the court today.

 

Constable Venancia Muchenje was not feeling well on the two occasions she failed to attend court.

 

Cst Muchenje told the court during a default enquiry that she was admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after undergoing an operation on April 13 this year.

 

Cst Muchenje also admitted receiving calls from the State inviting her to attend court, but she was not fit to stand trial.

 

Chief Magistrate Mrs Faith Mushure believed her explanation and cancelled her arrest warrant, which she issued after she failed to attend court.

 

Cst Muchenje will be cross-examined by Mamombe and Chimbiri’s lawyers when the trial continues today.

