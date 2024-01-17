Warrant of arrest for Katsimberis

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Harare Magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro has issued a warrant of arrest to George Katsimberis after he failed to show up at court.

This comes after Deputy Prosecutor General Mr Michael Reza told the court that the accused was in default.

Katsimberis lawyer advocate Tinomudaishe Chinyoka tendered a letter to the court which showed that his client is admitted in hospital.

However the magistrate said for the purposes of this case, a warrant of arrest has to be issued but will not be signed to go out since advocate Chinyoka had proved that his client was not in wilful default.

The matter was deferred to Monday for trial continuation.

The matter is in its third year and it has been delayed due to several postponements and court applications.

Last week, the magistrate suggested that the matter be heard on Saturdays after observing that it was moving at a snail’s pace.

Katsembiris is facing allegations of duping a local property developer of close to US$1 million in a joint venture to build cluster houses in Borrowdale Harare.