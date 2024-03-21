VPs hail ‘beneficial’ relations

Speaking during a ceremony in Harare yesterday where President Mnangagwa received a consignment of 25 000 tonnes of wheat and 23 000 tonnes fertiliser donated to Zimbabwe by Russia, VP Chiwenga said the two countries had a long history of political collaboration since the early 1960s.

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

VICE Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi yesterday hailed the Russian Federation for continued political and economic co-operation with Zimbabwe which has seen the southern African nation making strides in various spheres, including agriculture.

Speaking during a ceremony in Harare yesterday where President Mnangagwa received a consignment of 25 000 tonnes of wheat and 23 000 tonnes fertiliser donated to Zimbabwe by Russia, VP Chiwenga said the two countries had a long history of political collaboration since the early 1960s.

The Second Republic was moving further to evolve the friendship into economic collaboration between the two countries.

Russia had always stood firm in support of Zimbabwe’s sovereignty in the face of an ever present threat from imperial powers.

In 2008, Russia and China blocked an attempt by the West to impose sanctions on Zimbabwe by using their veto powers in the United Nations Security Council.

VP Chiwenga lauded President Mnangagwa for his unwavering commitment to forging mutually beneficial alliances and economic co-operation with Russia.

“The Second Republic, under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, has remained steadfast in strengthening co-operation and collaboration between Zimbabwe and friendly countries such as the Russian Federation,” said VP Chiwenga.

“Through the engagement and re-engagement agenda, the President has continued to engage with the Russian Federation at Heads-of-State level and that has cascaded to Ministerial and Parliamentary levels.

“While both countries have a long political history since the early 1960s, the Second Republic has moved further in enhancing economic relations for the two countries.

“As a gesture of solidifying our two countries’ economic relations, the President has witnessed a number of economic agreements and investment opportunities in the areas of agriculture, information communication technology, housing and manufacturing among others.

“Zimbabwe remains grateful for his visionary leadership and dedication to improving the quality of life for all of us,” said VP Chiwenga.

VP Mohadi said: “Allow me to join the President in the expression of our country’s incredible gratitude and appreciation to the people of the Russian Federation for this generous gift of 25 000 tonnes of wheat and 23 000 tonnes of fertiliser. Words alone cannot express how much this generous gesture means to us”.He said the Government appreciated the great work done by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development led by Minister Dr Anxious Masuka in spite of the El-Nino induced drought.

“We appreciate that whilst Dr Masuka and his team have achieved positive milestones in resuscitating our agriculture, this season mother nature has not smiled on us and the whole of sub-Saharan Africa,” he said.