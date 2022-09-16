VP salutes President on 80th birthday

Herald Reporters

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga yesterday joined the nation in congratulating President Mnangagwa on his 80th birthday.

In a statement, VP Chiwenga said: “Your Excellency Sir, I wish to join the rest of the nation in congratulating you on your 80th birthday. As the founding father of the New Dispensation under the Second Republic, we cherish your principled servant leadership and guidance.

“Through your wisdom, Zimbabwe has made unprecedented strides in the social, economic and political spheres. Indeed, you are a luminary who has transformed the country through practical and realistic policies.

“We are particularly proud of the gains in infrastructural development, food security and peace building, among other notable achievements.”

VP Chiwenga said as the nation celebrated President Mnangagwa’s birthday, “we remain resolute in supporting your endeavours as our sole Presidential candidate in the harmonised election of 2023. We wish you good health and many more blessed years to come.

“May the Almighty God, bless you, Her Excellency, the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa and family abundantly, as you continue to guide the country to prosperity and the attainment of Vision 2030.”

Meanwhile, as the President turned 80, the Office of the President and Cabinet, that works with him on a daily basis, said in a statement that underpinning the current wave of development that leaves no one and no place behind, is the President’s mantra, “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo”/“Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo”.

“Zimbabwe is scaling new heights in the entrenchment of democratic values and institutions which facilitate socio-economic empowerment of the previously downtrodden majority. We laud His Excellency the President for his transformative leadership towards an Empowered and Prosperous Upper Middle Income Society by 2030,” said Dr Misheck Sibanda, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet.

He said President Mnangagwa embodies true patriotism as he was among the pioneers of the struggle and over the years he has been unwavering in working for the motherland.

“A true patriot, fearless revolutionary and a veteran of the Second Chimurenga that liberated Zimbabwe from colonial bondage, Cde Mnangagwa has devoted an entire lifetime to nation-building and the advancement of the values of freedom, unity, peace and solidarity in pursuit of the development agenda.

“As we celebrate this happy occasion, we pray that the Lord Almighty grants His Excellency the President more years of good health as he leads the nation and strengthens unity in social and cultural diversity,” said Dr Sibanda.

Since coming to power, President Mnangagwa has transformed the country through implementation of people-oriented programmes that include roads and dam construction, returning Zimbabwe to become food sufficient and opening up the country to investment.

Exuding servant leadership qualities, and giving a listening ear to citizens, the President has continued to endear himself to his fellow countrymen.

“Unwavering in his resolve, he has always preached peace, unity, harmony and non-violent engagement. Forever humble, the President submits to his fellow countrymen; acknowledging them, even.

“For example, as the coronavirus broke out in 2019, leaving the world reeling from economic and social tumult, with global citizens left in a quandary, like a good captain that he is, the President kept his cool for the ship to remain buoyant.

“When other countries were locked up in contemplative engagement, about vaccines to use against the deadly Covid-19, the people’s President had a plan. Because of his hands-on approach to issues, discerning eye and the steward leadership that he personifies, the country was not caught off-guard,” said Dr Sibanda.