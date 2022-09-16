‘Youths should emulate leader’

Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter

YOUTHS should take a leaf from President Mnangagwa and unwaveringly stay on the revolutionary course notwithstanding any challenges they may face in life, Zanu PF national Political Commissar, Cde Mike Bimha, has said.

Addressing new voters who were celebrating President Mnangagwa’s 80th birthday at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare yesterday, Cde Bimha informed the youths that President Mnangagwa survived the toughest conditions humanly possible, death row, imprisonment, poison, and numerous assassination attempts.

“As a result of his determination and unconditional love for his country, today our lives have been made easier. As we celebrate the President’s birthday, you can go back and trace his childhood and his whole career up to now.

“There is a lot that we can learn and also a lot that our youths can learn. We are very happy that the crowd that is before me consists of young people. When he was young he participated in politics.

“At a young age, he had that vision that this country was oppressed and he managed to join others who were fighting for the independence of Zimbabwe. He went to train as a liberation fighter at a tender age. He had that vision that we had to fight for what is ours,” said Cde Bimha.

The event was organised by MenBelievED.

This came as people from various quarters yesterday joined President Mnangagwa in celebrating his 80th birthday, with newspapers and other social media carrying numerous messages posted by corporates and individuals.

Organiser of the event, Mr Justice Matsatsira, the founder of MenBelievED, said President Mnangagwa has delivered on his promises and they believe more will be done.

“We are appreciating our President so that he knows that we are behind him. We want youths across the country to register to vote and vote for President Mnangagwa in 2023. The President embraces everyone,” he said.

Mr Matsatsira said they are committed to telling the true story of Zimbabwe as opposed to what is being done by some on social media and a section of the mainstream media spin doctors that do not see nor hear anything good done by the Second Republic.

MenBelievED is a group of empowered men who are rallying behind President Mnangagwa and also heralding to the world in general and Zimbabwe in particular about the achievements done by the President and the vision that he has for this country.

YoungWomenforED chairperson Ms Tatenda Mavetera said there is a need to appreciate what President Mnangagwa has done, the contributions he has made ever since he was a very young person.

“President Mnangagwa started getting into politics when he was a teenager. That is what we want to appreciate and now he is 80. He sacrificed a lot for this country. He has shown that he is a leader par excellence who works as a servant of the people.

“We really appreciate what President Mnangagwa has managed to do in terms of contributing towards economic development in this country. If we want to look at what His Excellency managed to do over the past five years, there is a meaningful contribution that is taking place which is more to do with infrastructure development,” said Ms Mavetera.

Economic Empowerment Group (EEG) founder Mr Mike Chimombe said President Mnangagwa’s birthday is worth celebrating.

“He opened avenues for youths to venture into various businesses. Zimbabwe is now open for business,” said Mr Chimombe.