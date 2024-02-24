VP Mohadi pays courtesy call on Malawi President

Roselyne Sachiti in LILONGWE, Malawi

VICE President Kembo Mohadi, who is on a three-day visit to Malawi, yesterday paid a courtesy call on President Lazarus Chakwera at Kamuzu Palace and discussed numerous matters of mutual interest between the two nations.

Zimbabwe took very seriously, the relationship between the countries and continued to support Malawi’s economic and political decisions, Vice President Mohadi said.

He said Malawi and Zimbabwe had friendly relations and worked effectively together under the SADC Trade Protocol and the COMESA Free Trade Area.

“I am aware that the Republic of Malawi traditionally participates in the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair. I look forward to seeing Malawi this year as well. Similarly, a lot of Zimbabwean firms are establishing themselves in Malawi’s growing industry. We look forward to a continuous fruitful economic working relationship with Malawi,” said VP Mohadi.

“It is my desire that these trade developments be accompanied by the efficiency of our border posts, as informal traders who ply this route play an important part in economic development within COMESA. I am of the view that, if these relations transcend the political, they will stabilise the fluctuations in trade between Zimbabwe and Malawi.”

VP Mohadi hoped Malawi would back Zimbabwe’s bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

“You may want to know that the just-ended African Union Summit endorsed Zimbabwe’s candidature for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the period 2027-2028. In this regard, Zimbabwe relies on your support. In addition, allow me to reiterate that the candidature of Mrs Eunice Njovana, a Zimbabwean national vying for the post of membership to the Committee of the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) for the period 2024-2027, was also endorsed by the AU.”

VP Mohadi was accompanied by Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Malawi, Dr Nancy Saungweme and senior Government officials including Secretary to the VP, Dr Benson Martin Dube, and Director in VP Mohadi’s office Mrs Samukeliso Musendami.